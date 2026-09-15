/China's property crisis deepens as investment plunges nearly 20%

China's economic challenges are mounting as the country's once-powerful property sector continues to weaken. Property investment plunged 19.9% year-on-year, highlighting the depth of the real-estate downturn that has weighed on growth for several years. While factory output has been supported by strong demand for AI and advanced manufacturing, consumer spending remains subdued and investment activity is slowing. The latest figures underscore the difficult balancing act facing Beijing as it seeks to revive confidence and stabilize the world's second-largest economy.