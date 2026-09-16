/Saudi vs Houthis: Houthis deny targeting 'Mecca', blame Riyadh for 52 strikes in Yemen

The Saudi-Houthi conflict has taken a dramatic turn; air raid sirens sounded in Mecca, Islam's holiest city, for the first time since 2017. Saudi Arabia says it intercepted a Houthi drone before it reached Mecca's airspace, a claim the Houthis dismissed as a "worn-out lie," insisting they never targeted the city and blaming Riyadh for launching dozens of strikes across Yemen. Adding to the chaos, the East-West Pipeline remains disrupted after a drone attack, putting 4 million barrels a day at risk.