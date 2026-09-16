/Pakistan: Imran Khan's sons Kasim & Sulaiman claim their father is 'tortured' in jail

The sons of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan—Kasim and Sulaiman Khan—have publicly accused Army Chief General Asim Munir of pursuing a "personal vendetta" against their father. Speaking out from London, they expressed grave fears that the 73-year-old leader is being "slowly killed" inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail through severe solitary confinement in a 6x8ft cell and critical medical neglect. Describing his treatment as a form of "mental and physical torture," they revealed that untreated eye issues have left him near blind in one eye while Pakistani authorities block both independent doctor visits and family communications.