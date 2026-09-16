/$100+ oil hitting people hard: From Asia to Europe, anger erupts

The Global Oil Shock Is Moving From Energy Markets to the Streets. Brent Crude Has Surged Above $100 a Barrel as Conflict Disrupts Oil Production, Shipping and Key Routes Including the Strait of Hormuz. the Iea Estimates Global Oil Supply Could Fall by 5.7 Million Barrels a Day in 2026. From Syria and Guatemala to Portugal and Parts of Asia, Rising Fuel Prices Are Triggering Protests, Transport Disruption and Growing Pressure on Governments. the Crisis Is Raising a Bigger Question: How Long Can Economies Absorb the Rising Cost of War? Watch the Video to Know How the Rising Fuel Prices Is Affecting You Directly.