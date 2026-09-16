/MEA slams Pakistan's 'unprofessional' conduct after PNS Hunain collides with Indian warship

India has summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires after PNS Hunain, a Pakistani offshore patrol vessel, collided with an Indian warship in the North Arabian Sea on September 15. India says the Pakistani ship ignored repeated warnings, then sped up and crossed the Indian vessel's bow, brushing against it. MEA called the conduct "unacceptable and unprofessional," said it violated the 1991 bilateral agreement, and has instructed its envoy in Islamabad to lodge a similar protest. No damage or injuries were reported on the Indian side.