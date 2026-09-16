/Indonesia wildfires: Over 12.5 million people exposed to poison haze

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 17:50 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 17:50 IST
Thick haze has blanketed parts of Indonesia as wildfires continue to burn across Borneo and Sumatra. West Kalimantan, including Pontianak, has been badly affected, with visibility falling below one kilometre in some areas. The fires have been intensified by severe drought and El Niño conditions, triggering a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses. Indonesia has stepped up firefighting efforts as smoke also affects neighbouring countries.