/Chile becomes first South American nation validated by WHO for eliminating dog-transmitted rabies

Chile has made history as the first country in South America to receive WHO validation for eliminating dog-transmitted rabies as a public health problem. The country hasn't seen a single human case of dog-to-human rabies since 1972, a result of over five decades of sustained vaccination drives, surveillance, and public health investment. WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called it a "historic achievement," noting Chile now offers valuable lessons for other nations still battling this preventable disease.