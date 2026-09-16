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BJP slams Karnataka Congress chief over remark on Umar Khalid
BJP slams Karnataka Congress chief over remark on Umar Khalid
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 16, 2026, 18:20 IST
| Updated:
Sep 16, 2026, 18:20 IST
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad has sparked a massive political controversy by describing jailed activist Umar Khalid as a "nationalist".
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umar khalid
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