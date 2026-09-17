/CBFC reconstituted after years: New panel gets three-year term

The Centre has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification after more than six years, appointing an 18-member panel led by chairperson Shashi Shekhar Vempati. Prominent names joining include Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi and Pallavi Joshi, alongside filmmaker Priyadarshan, Grammy-winner Ricky Kej and TV actor Roopali Ganguly. The new board takes charge for a three-year term, arriving amid renewed scrutiny over certification delays and controversies involving several recent film releases.