/Seven months of war: How India is keeping energy flows alive

Seven months into widening global conflict and West Asian tensions, India continues to manage supply disruptions through strategic energy maneuvering. Russia has solidified its position as India's top crude supplier, with imports reaching record levels in July and accounting for over 50% of the country's seaborne crude intake. Facing potential supply bottlenecks along Red Sea transit routes and Saudi export pipelines, Indian refiners are leveraging flexible spot purchases and discounted Russian grades to buffer against global price shocks and domestic demand pressures.