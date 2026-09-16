/Singapore pays people to read: The battle against doomscrolling

Singapore has launched ReadSG, a national reading movement designed to encourage people to spend at least 15 minutes a day reading. Participants can log their reading sessions and earn virtual coins that can be redeemed for cash. The reward is deliberately small, but the experiment tackles a much bigger problem: declining book-reading habits in an age of endless scrolling, watching reels and constant notifications. With technology fighting for every second of people's attention, Singapore is now trying to make the humble book competitive again.