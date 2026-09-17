/El Nino: Peru, US and Chile hold disaster response drill

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 13:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 13:20 IST
Peru, the United States and Chile have conducted a joint disaster response drill focused on preparing for El Niño-related emergencies. The exercise simulated coordination between emergency responders and authorities during potential extreme weather events. The drill aimed to strengthen preparedness, response capabilities and regional cooperation. El Niño can trigger heavy rainfall, flooding and other weather-related impacts across parts of the Americas.