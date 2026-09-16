/Bengal committee mulls proposals to rename roads, bridges, metro stations

A massive political firestorm has erupted in West Bengal after a 10-member advisory panel headed by Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) began reviewing proposals to rename iconic Kolkata thoroughfares, bridges, and Metro stations. Prominent roads under consideration include Lenin Sarani, Karl Marx Sarani, and Ho Chi Minh Sarani. Senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy has also advocated removing the Esplanade Lenin statue and replacing names with Indian cultural icons and nationalist figures. The TMC and CPI(M) have fiercely slammed the move as "destructive vendetta politics."