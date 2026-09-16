/Republican Congressman Thomas Massie moves to remove US war secretary Pete Hegseth

In a dramatic move on Capitol Hill, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has introduced articles of impeachment against U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Massie accuses Hegseth of violating the War Powers Resolution by continuing military operations in Iran without congressional authorization. The effort is considered a long shot, but it highlights growing divisions within Republican ranks over U.S. military actions and executive war powers. The Pentagon has defended Hegseth's leadership and rejected the allegations.