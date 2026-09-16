/FBI Director Kash Patel grilled over change of hiring rules on bestiality

FBI Director Kash Patel faced tough questioning from senators over the bureau's decision to stop automatically disqualifying job applicants with a history involving prostitution or bestiality. Patel insisted the change wasn't about lowering standards, it was meant to protect trafficking victims who were coerced into such acts from being unfairly barred from applying. "We did not want to punish victims," he said, while clarifying that voluntary participation would still be a factor considered during vetting.