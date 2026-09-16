/Poll shows least support for armed struggle among Palestinians, more backing for negotiated solution

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 22:35 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 22:35 IST
A new public opinion survey suggests a significant shift in Palestinian attitudes, with growing support for negotiations with Israel and declining backing for armed struggle. According to poll findings, more Palestinians now see diplomacy as the preferred path to achieving national goals, while support for violent confrontation has dropped to its lowest level in years. The results come amid ongoing conflict, economic hardship and growing uncertainty about the future of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.