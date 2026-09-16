/Sydney Sweeney's bold ad ignites fierce debate

Published: Sep 16, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 23:05 IST
Sydney Sweeney is facing fresh backlash after appearing nude in a provocative new advertisement for Novig, a sports trading and prediction market app.
The Euphoria star is also a strategic partner and equity investor in the platform, intensifying criticism over celebrities promoting sports betting and prediction markets. The campaign has triggered debate over sexualized advertising, celebrity influence and the growing normalization of betting platforms.