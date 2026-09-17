/Should AI companies pay for training data?

Big Tech, Real Cost is a WION special series hosted by Meraj Shah. In this panel discussion, we examine the growing battle over copyright, content licensing and who should pay when AI companies use data to train their models. From the Delhi High Court's interim ruling in the ANI-OpenAI case to the impact of AI-generated answers on publishers and their traffic, the panel explores whether existing copyright rules are equipped for the AI era. We also look at the case for licensed and provenance-backed data, the value of enterprise data for Indian AI startups, whether regulated royalties could work, and why publishers and creators may need new ways to track and monetise the use of their content. With AI companies relying on vast amounts of data to build increasingly powerful models, can India find a framework that protects creators without holding back AI innovation and who should ultimately pay for the data that powers AI? The panel discussion features Sunil Nair (Clairva), Achin K Sharma (WAISL LTD) and Prasanto Roy (Tech Policy Advisor).