/Russia-Ukraine war: '18 wounded in Russian air strikes' as Kyiv, Odesa, and Sumy come under fire

Russia launched a fresh wave of strikes across Ukraine, wounding at least 18 people. Kyiv's mayor reported 12 injured, including two children, while Sumy suffered a deadly guided bomb strike that killed one person. Attacks also hit Odesa. In a tit-for-tat exchange, Ukraine struck back at Russia, hitting a military airfield in Rostov-on-Don and an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, part of Kyiv's ongoing campaign against Russian energy and military infrastructure as the war grinds into its fifth year.