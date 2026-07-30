/1 Lakh Schools, One Teacher Each? Parliament Data Exposes India's Teacher Crisis | GRAVITAS

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 22:42 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 22:42 IST
India's teacher shortage has come under sharp focus after fresh data presented in Parliament revealed that more than 1.08 lakh schools across the country are functioning with just one teacher. According to the Union Minister of State for Education, Andhra Pradesh has the highest number of single-teacher schools, followed by Jharkhand and Maharashtra. While the national pupil-teacher ratio appears favorable on paper, the latest figures expose significant regional disparities in teacher availability.