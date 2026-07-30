/Somali Militant Group Attacks Kenyan Officers, 5 Killed | Wion News

At least five Kenyan police officers have been killed in a deadly attack allegedly carried out by the Somali militant group Al-Shabaab. The assault highlights the continuing security challenges along the Kenya-Somalia border, where militants have repeatedly targeted security personnel and civilians. Authorities have launched investigations and intensified security operations in the affected area as concerns grow over cross-border militant activity. The latest attack underscores the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab despite ongoing counterterrorism efforts in the region.