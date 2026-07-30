/Anthony Fauci Pleads the Fifth Over 100 Times During Senate Hearing on COVID Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before a Republican-led Senate committee hearing and repeatedly invoked the Fifth Amendment, declining to answer dozens of questions about his role in the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci, who served as one of the leading figures during America's coronavirus response, was subpoenaed to testify under oath by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. During the hearing, Fauci refused to answer more than 100 questions, reigniting long-running political debates over COVID-19 origins, pandemic policies, and government decision-making.