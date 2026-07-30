/Parliament Erupts Over Anti-Paper Leak Bill | Opposition Targets Government on Student Protests

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 22:57 IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed another heated confrontation as the government and the opposition clashed over the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill.
The proposed legislation aims to strengthen India's anti-paper leak law through stricter punishments, faster investigations, and expedited trials. However, the opposition argued that tougher laws alone cannot restore confidence in the examination system without fixing administrative failures.