/Andy Burnham Takes Charge as UK PM, Faces Labour Challenges and Reform UK Threat

The United Kingdom has a new prime minister as Andy Burnham takes charge of the Labour government, beginning a new chapter in British politics. Just days into office, Burnham faces major challenges, including rebuilding public trust, addressing policy concerns, and managing criticism from both opposition parties and Labour lawmakers. His leadership comes after the downfall of Keir Starmer, whose popularity declined following criticism over policies including welfare reforms and the controversial winter fuel payment cuts. During his first public engagements, Burnham highlighted the importance of improving the social care sector, promising to address concerns over cost-cutting and support for vulnerable communities.