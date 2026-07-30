/Trump-Netanyahu Meeting: What's Really Changing on Iran?

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 23:27 IST | Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 23:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a highly unusual closed-door meeting at the White House, sparking intense speculation over the future of the Iran conflict.
Unlike previous meetings, there were no public remarks or joint press interactions before the talks. The White House released photographs only after the 90-minute meeting, raising questions about what was discussed behind closed doors.