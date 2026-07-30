/Ram Temple Donation Theft Row Heats Up Ahead of UP Polls | Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP

The alleged Ram Temple donation theft has emerged as a major political flashpoint ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has intensified his attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of failing to protect devotees' donations while also linking the controversy to broader concerns over governance and exam paper leaks. Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged theft continues. The Supreme Court has directed the inclusion of a forensic auditor in the Special Investigation Team (SIT), while a special court has extended the judicial custody of the accused. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has also appointed a new administrator to oversee the temple's daily operations.