/Cauvery Water Dispute Escalates: Karnataka Urges Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Postpone Talks

The Cauvery water dispute has taken a fresh political turn after Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to postpone their proposed meeting scheduled for August 3. The development follows a directive from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordering Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka has argued that deficient rainfall, drought conditions, and concerns over drinking water supplies make it difficult to comply with the order. The issue has triggered political reactions in both states. Karnataka has called an all-party meeting to discuss its next legal and political strategy, while protests have intensified over the water-sharing dispute. In Tamil Nadu, political parties have also stepped up pressure over the handling of the Cauvery issue.