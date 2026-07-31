/Japan earthquake: Death toll rises to 35 after earthquake

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture triggered a devastating explosion at the Aeon Mall shopping complex, leaving parts of the structure collapsed and rescue teams racing against time. Witnesses described scenes of panic as shoppers and employees evacuated moments before a massive blast sent debris flying and filled the air with dust "like volcanic ash." Authorities are investigating whether a gas leak contributed to the explosion. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has called the rescue operation a "race against time" as emergency workers continue searching for those still trapped. More than 100 aftershocks have complicated rescue efforts across the region.