/Around 126,000 Rohingya registered with UNHCR in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities have detained more than 100 Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers who gathered outside the United Nations refugee agency's office in Kuala Lumpur seeking protection and assistance. According to officials, the refugees were taken away in police trucks for further checks after arriving in the capital. Many of the Rohingya, including women and children, said they had traveled from Penang after being forced from their homes and were seeking help from the UNHCR on resettlement options.