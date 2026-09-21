/West Bengal to withdraw all agitation cases against Kurmi activists

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the state government will withdraw all cases registered against members, leaders, and supporters of the Kurmi community during past agitations under the previous administration. Speaking at the Karam festival in Purulia, Adhikari promised to reactivate the Kurmi Development Board with an allocated ₹50 crore budget, push for the inclusion of Kurmali in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, and protect regional forests and hills from commercial exploitation.