/Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow attacked by hundreds of drones, 2 killed as fire erupts at oil refinery

Published: Sep 20, 2026, 13:05 IST | Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 13:05 IST
Ukraine launched one of its largest drone attacks yet on the Moscow region, with authorities intercepting over 1,600 drones, 450 of them headed for the capital. Two people were killed, a 44-year-old woman and an elderly man, in separate strikes, while a major oil refinery caught fire and a drone hit a residential building, forcing evacuations. The attack landed on the final day of Russia's parliamentary elections, with Moscow's mayor accusing Ukraine of trying to disrupt the vote.