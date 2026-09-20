/The Hague bans planned march following escalating anti-immigration riot

Violent clashes erupted in The Hague after an anti-immigration rally featuring around 500 far-right demonstrators descended into chaos. Protesters gathered at the Malieveld park threw lit fireworks, sticks, and heavy projectiles at riot officers, prompting municipal authorities to ban the planned march and deploy water cannons and pepper spray to disperse the crowd. Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel slammed the "disgusting scenes," citing Nazi salutes, antisemitic slogans, and attacks on law enforcement, as police arrested at least 24 individuals for weapon possession and public order offenses.