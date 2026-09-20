/US-Iran war: Tehran sets seven conditions to re-engage in talks with US

As the West Asia conflict remains locked in a dangerous stalemate, back-channel diplomacy is gaining momentum. Iran has reportedly conveyed seven conditions to Washington through Qatari mediators before it will re-engage in negotiations. Key demands include ending hostilities on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, and lifting the U.S. naval blockade. At the same time, Iran's top security official has warned that Tehran is prepared for a "decisive war" if its demands are rejected, underscoring the high stakes surrounding ongoing diplomatic efforts.