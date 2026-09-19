/Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law, targets Moscow’s energy sector

US President Donald Trump has signed the sweeping Russia sanctions bill into law, expanding economic pressure on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The legislation targets Russia’s energy and defence sectors, officials, banks and its so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to evade sanctions. The law also gives Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas under specified conditions. The measure is formally named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.