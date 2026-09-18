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What consumers need to know about UPI MDR?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 19:20 IST
UPI remains completely free for consumers, even with the upcoming introduction of the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) starting October 15, 2026

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