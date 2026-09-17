/Atlantic's eerie calm | No hurricanes as El Nino suddenly changes global weather

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 23:20 IST
The Atlantic hurricane season is unusually quiet, even as ocean temperatures reach record levels and El Nino strengthens. Scientists say changing atmospheric circulation and increased wind shear are disrupting developing storms, while climate change is intensifying global heat. The video examines why the Atlantic remains strangely calm despite extreme ocean temperatures. This story also explains how El Nino is reshaping weather patterns, and why the world's water cycle is becoming increasingly erratic.