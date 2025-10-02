/Pak defence minister says 'time has come to implement pact'

Pakistan appears increasingly caught in a difficult position as the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces intensifies. The Mecca Pact between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey has added another layer of pressure, with the agreement committing the countries to treat an attack on one as an attack on all. Islamabad is now facing questions over whether the escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could eventually force it to respond. At the same time, the Houthi push toward Yemen’s Red Sea coastline is raising fresh concerns over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s key maritime trade routes. Any major disruption could further threaten global shipping and energy supplies, particularly as the wider Hormuz crisis continues to affect oil markets. Pakistan has long sought to balance its relationships with both Saudi Arabia and Iran. With tensions rising across West Asia, that balancing act is facing one of its biggest tests yet. Watch the full report for the latest developments, Pakistan’s dilemma and the growing risks to regional and global energy security.