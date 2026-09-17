/Report: US Coast Guard finds proof of malicious cyber activity

United States Coast Guard Cyber Command and the FBI have confirmed that multiagency teams boarded two foreign-flagged oil tankers bound for Texas after detecting malicious cyber activity. Federal investigators boarded the VL Prosperity and a second vessel in the Gulf of Mexico following a suspected breach that knocked out satellite communications for nearly 30 hours during transit near Gibraltar. While officials confirmed evidence of a malicious cyber actor, no physical dangers to crews or operational instability were reported as forensic teams evaluate onboard IT and control systems.