/Taliban 'detains' Keralam woman on solo Afghanistan trip

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 23:20 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 23:20 IST
A solo travel vlogger from the southern Indian state of Kerala has been released after being temporarily detained by Taliban authorities in Bamyan, Afghanistan. Arunima IP, known online as "Backpacker Arunima," sparked widespread concern on social media when she posted an urgent SOS message seeking assistance from the Indian Embassy. She claimed local Taliban members had detained her for violating strict rules regarding female travellers.