/'Maharaja' becomes the first Tamil film selected for a Hollywood remake

Nithilan Saminathan’s 2024 blockbuster Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, has created history by becoming the first Tamil film to secure an official Hollywood remake deal with a major US agency. Following a massive run in China—where it grossed over ₹91 crore—and global popularity on streaming platforms, producers Passion Studios and The Route confirmed that an American studio will adapt the revenge thriller for a global audience with production slated to begin next year.