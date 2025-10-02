/Hong Kong extends newborn cash support scheme by three years

In his 2026 Policy Address, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced 11 major measures to combat the city's falling birth rates. The government has extended the HK$20,000 (US$2,550) newborn cash bonus scheme through October 2029 while increasing the payout to HK$30,000 for second and subsequent children. The pronatalist package also features child tax allowance increases to HK$160,000, stamp duty reductions on home purchases, priority public housing allocation, and expanded IVF treatment quotas.