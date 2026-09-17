/UN's damning report on the Iran school bombing cites possible US war crimes in Iran

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 23:50 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 23:50 IST
A UN fact-finding mission says there are reasonable grounds to believe
The US carried out strikes on civilian sites in Iran in February. The findings focus on a school strike in Minab that killed 156 civilians,
Including 120 children, and a separate strike on a sports facility. The UN says the attacks may constitute war crimes. The findings come just days before world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly’s high-level week.