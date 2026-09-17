/Japan's population could fall to 87 million by 2070

Japan has crossed a landmark demographic threshold as its centenarian population surpassed 100,000 for the first time. Data released by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare showed the number of people aged 100 and above reached a record 107,677, rising by 7,914 from the previous year. Women constitute roughly 88% of the cohort, reflecting Japan's high life expectancy. The milestone underscores both Japan's healthcare success and severe fiscal pressures from a rapidly ageing and shrinking population.