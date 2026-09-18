/iPhone 18 Pro launch: iPhone 18 Pro launch draws huge crowd across India

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:20 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:20 IST
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro launch has drawn crowds at stores across India as eager customers turned up to get their hands on the new device. Long queues were seen outside Apple stores and authorised retailers in several cities. The launch has generated strong interest among Apple fans and smartphone buyers. Customers gathered early as sales officially began across the country. The iPhone 18 Pro is among Apple’s latest flagship smartphones.