/Kashmir turns white: Season's first snowfall blankets J&K highlands

Winter has made an early appearance in Jammu and Kashmir as the region's high-altitude areas received the season's first snowfall. Popular destinations including Gulmarg and Kabuli Gali were covered in a fresh blanket of snow, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. The snowfall has brought excitement among tourists and locals alike, while authorities continue to monitor weather conditions in the mountainous region. The fresh snow also signals the gradual arrival of the winter season across Kashmir.