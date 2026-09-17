/WHO signals hope as Ebola transmission slows in DRC’s Ituri

Published: Sep 17, 2026, 19:35 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 19:35 IST
Health officials are finally seeing a sliver of hope in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The World Health Organization says Ebola transmission is slowing down in Ituri, the outbreak's hardest-hit province. While the toll remains devastating—with over 7,200 cases and 3,500 deaths reported across seven provinces—medical teams are gaining vital ground. It’s a quiet sign of progress, though responders warn the fight is far from over.