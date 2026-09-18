/US-Iran War: Trump says ‘big decision’ on Iran ahead, weighs possible fresh military action

Published: Sep 18, 2026, 08:05 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 08:05 IST
US President Donald Trump says he is approaching a “big decision” over the next phase of the Iran war. Trump has indicated he is weighing whether to resume large-scale military action against Iran. His remarks come ahead of planned talks with leaders from six Gulf nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Trump has also said Iran wants a deal, but that Tehran is not yet ready. The latest developments come as Washington weighs military action alongside diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.