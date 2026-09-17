/Rashmika Mandanna to portray Bharat Ratna MS Subbulakshmi in biopic

On the 110th birth anniversary of Carnatic music legend and Bharat Ratna awardee MS Subbulakshmi, the official biopic titled 'M.S – A Legacy On Screen' was launched at the Music Academy in Chennai. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri with music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the titular role. Chief guest Kamal Haasan gave the first clap, comparing the weight of portraying Subbulakshmi to playing Michael Jackson. Expressing emotional gratitude, Rashmika promised to give her absolute best to honor the divine voice of "Amma".