Daniel Kokotajlo, former OpenAI researcher and author of the "AI 2027" forecast, is warning that misaligned AI could eventually threaten humanity, not because it turns malicious, but because sufficiently capable systems could gain so much "hard power" they simply stop needing human cooperation. He points to US-China competition as a pressure that could push companies to cut corners on safety. His warning adds to a growing chorus, including Anthropic's own researchers, fueling fresh debate over whether AI development needs to slow down.