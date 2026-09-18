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Iran: Six wounded as gunfire erupts in Zahedan

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 19:20 IST
A two-hour gunfight in Iran’s Zahedan has left six people wounded and triggered a security crackdown in the city. Security forces have stepped up their presence following the shooting.

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