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Iran: Six wounded as gunfire erupts in Zahedan
Iran: Six wounded as gunfire erupts in Zahedan
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 18, 2026, 19:20 IST
| Updated:
Sep 18, 2026, 19:20 IST
A two-hour gunfight in Iran’s Zahedan has left six people wounded and triggered a security crackdown in the city. Security forces have stepped up their presence following the shooting.
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